Near record highs today

Saturday Hour by Hour Forecast:

Today’s record high is 79 from 2008. The forecast high of 80 is likely to happen ahead of front and rain this afternoon into the evening.

Warmer than normal and near record temps for today. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front this weekend:

A cold front moves into Southeast Texas tonight. It may bring light rain this morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The front arrives tonight bringing a line of heavy rain. All of southeast Texas has a low threat for street flooding if these storms “train.” In general we should receive between 1”-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. We should see clearing by mid morning on Sunday.

Low street flood threat Saturday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Storms headed in for tonight (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Temperatures cool Sunday to the 60s but it doesn’t last long. We’re back in the 70s Tuesday of next week.

Warm and stormy start to ten day forecast period. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Early look at the Chevron Houston Marathon:

Ten days out the race looks good. Chilly temperatures and dry weather is what runners love. Winds are out of the east 5-10mph.