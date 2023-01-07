Near record highs today

Saturday Hour by Hour Forecast:
Today’s record high is 79 from 2008. The forecast high of 80 is likely to happen ahead of front and rain this afternoon into the evening.
Cold front this weekend:
A cold front moves into Southeast Texas tonight. It may bring light rain this morning with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The front arrives tonight bringing a line of heavy rain. All of southeast Texas has a low threat for street flooding if these storms “train.” In general we should receive between 1”-2″ of rain. However, 3″-4″ is possible and that would cause street flooding. The front moves off the coast Sunday morning. We should see clearing by mid morning on Sunday.
10-day forecast:
Temperatures cool Sunday to the 60s but it doesn’t last long. We’re back in the 70s Tuesday of next week.
Early look at the Chevron Houston Marathon:
Ten days out the race looks good. Chilly temperatures and dry weather is what runners love. Winds are out of the east 5-10mph.