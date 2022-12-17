Keep the jackets handy, cold weather is here!

We will see lows in the 20s by the end of the week!

Today’s Forecast:

Today started out cold with temperatures in the lower 40s, cloudy skies and even some sprinkles. Throughout the day today we will see clearing cloud cover, which will allow for sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. It’s going to be a chilly one, so keep the sweaters ready!

Tonight’s Forecast:

We will have clear skies overnight tonight, so if you have Saturday evening plans, make sure your outfit includes warm clothes! Temperatures will quickly plummet into the 30s, with lower-to-mid 30s expected by Sunday morning.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday will be chilly with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. If you have plans to head out to the Texans game make sure you pack a jacket! The tailgate will be in the 40s!

Monday’s Forecast:

Make sure you have the umbrellas handy on Monday! We will have rain chances through the entire day, with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Forecast rainfall accumulation could be up to 1-2″ so localized street flooding is possible. Give yourself extra time for driving!

Arctic air in time for Christmas:

As we get closer to Christmas, arctic air moves into the United States. For us, freezing temperatures are expected, possibly into the teens! The coldest day will be Friday with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Long range forecast can be off by several degrees this far out but all of the weather models show freezing or near freezing temperatures through Christmas day.

10-day forecast:

Cool to cold temperatures are here for the next 10-days! The jet stream will buckle across much of the United States plunging arctic into the country. At the end of next week high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.