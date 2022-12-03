Mild and cloudy weekend

Weekend Forecast:

A cool front limps into SE Texas today which will clear our fog. It will bring the potential for light rain starting in our northern counties in the morning, I-10 around noon, and along our coast in the evening. This will be a little inconvenient for your Saturday plans but won’t cause major impacts. Sunday looks dry with temperatures in the lower-70s.

Weekend Outlook (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The one thing to watch on our 10-day forecast is when we get our next cold front. We do have low rain chances mid-week as a front stays north of Houston but will pull up some streamer showers from the coast. As far as a December cooldown, we may be waiting until our next weekend when the next cold front will try to move through.

10-day Forecast (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

End of The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

November 30th marked the official last day of hurricane season. While we didn’t reach the anticipated storm number this year, there were still 14 named storms. Florida bared the brunt of three direct hits from storms this season. There was one preseason forecast that predicted the correct number of storms to form. Check out Frank’s blog to see who got the hurricane forecast right.