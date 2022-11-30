Cool & windy this Wednesday🧥

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Grab your sweater! After a high temperature of 83 degrees yesterday, temperatures will struggle to get to 60 this afternoon. Strong north winds 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 will be with us through the afternoon. Clear skies and calmer winds tonight will bring cold temperatures Thursday morning. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Windy and cool today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few days! We have a little bit of everything the next ten days. We warm up to nearly 80 this weekend before another front moves through next Wednesday.