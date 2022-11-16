November chill: Cold air is here to stay through the weekend🧥

Below average temperatures through Wednesday of next week

Wednesday’s forecast:

After another cold start to the day we’ll only warm to the mid-50s this afternoon. Winds are lighter today, out of the north 5-10mph.

Temperatures climb to the mid-50s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain to start our weekend:

We have a small chance of rain at 20%, south of I-10 Thursday. Saturday an area of low pressure and a cold front may bring a wet start to our weekend. This front will keep the chilly temperatures around through early next week.

Starting the weekend with rain potentially (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The cold air stays with us all week. Highs will climb to the mid and upper-50s through Tuesday. Our next chance of rain is Thursday and Saturday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

It looks like we may be getting showers with temperatures near 70 degrees.