November chill: Cold air is here to stay through the weekend🧥

Wednesday’s forecast:
After another cold start to the day we’ll only warm to the mid-50s this afternoon. Winds are lighter today, out of the north 5-10mph.
Rain to start our weekend:
We have a small chance of rain at 20%, south of I-10 Thursday. Saturday an area of low pressure and a cold front may bring a wet start to our weekend. This front will keep the chilly temperatures around through early next week.
10-day Forecast:
The cold air stays with us all week. Highs will climb to the mid and upper-50s through Tuesday. Our next chance of rain is Thursday and Saturday. We get a slightly warmer weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving Forecast:
It looks like we may be getting showers with temperatures near 70 degrees.