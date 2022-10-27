Amazing autumn weather today but storms return Friday!

Saturday will be perfect weather for the game!

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will be a great day, but slightly warmer. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity will still be low which will make it feel excellent.

Friday’s Forecast:

A cold front moves through Friday bringing a chance for severe weather, and minor street flooding. Right now the timing looks to be from around 10am for our western counties, through metro Houston around lunchtime, then clearing along the coast by 3pm. We’ll stay cool, cloudy and a few leftover light showers for Game 1 of the World Series.

A slight chance to see some isolated severe thunderstorms on Friday

Some strong storms are likely on Friday

10-day Forecast:

A cold front moves in Friday bringing rain chances, but it will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!