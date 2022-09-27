Autumn mornings on the way!🍂🍃

Temperatures in the 60s and 50s through early next week

Tonight’s Forecast:

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid-60s. It will feel fantastic in the morning with low humidity and cooler temperatures.

Expect clear skies!

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday morning we start the day in the 60s! Tuesday will be sunny with lower humidity, a nice north breeze and highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s!

Expect sunshine!

Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida:

Hurricane Ian is strengthening with winds sustained at 105mph as of 10PM Monday - now a category 2 hurricane. Ian is expected to strengthen in the Gulf to a major category 4 hurricane as it heads to Western Florida. Tampa Bay is now under a hurricane warning and a storm surge warning. Florida will see heavy rain, a large storm surge, and dangerous winds over 100mph.

IAN

The forecast cone shows the greatest impacts around Tampa Bay.

10-day Forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Monday. Morning temperatures fall to the 60s with highs mostly in the 80s this week.