Cool front moves in today!🍂🍃

Dry air with mornings in the 60s starting tomorrow

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Today’s Forecast:

A cool front will push through today bringing dry air from the Upper Plains. It’s still hot today, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the mid-90s. But tomorrow morning we start the day in the 60s!

94 degrees with dry air moving in

Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida:

Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly intensify and become a major category 4 hurricane as it sets its course for Florida. Hurricane watches are in effect for the state and evacuations will go into effect later today. Ian will bring heavy rain, a large storm surge, and dangerous winds over 100mph.

Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.

10-day Forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Monday. Morning temperatures fall to the 60s with highs mostly in the 80s this week.

