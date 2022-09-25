Hot Sunday ahead, cold front on the way! Ian strengthens in the Caribbean

Today’s Forecast:

Despite the nice morning, we are in for another day of near-record-high temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for showers to our SW near Matagorda Bay.

Hot again with highs in the mid 90s

10-day Forecast:

A cool front moves through southeast Texas Monday. Morning temperatures lower to the 60s with highs mostly in the lower 90s next week.

Big changes are coming for the end of the week!

Tropical Storm Ian Strengthening:

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to undergo rapid intensification in the next 48 hours to become a major category 4 hurricane. At the 10 a.m. update Tropical Storm Ian has sustained winds of 50 mph. It is moving WNW at 14 mph and moving into favorable conditions for strengthening.

Ian has winds of 50mph.

The forecast for Ian still has landfall in Florida. Ian is forecast to be a major category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall, likely between Tampa and Panama City. This storm will bring heavy rainfall, large storm surge, and dangerous winds over 100mph. The timing for landfall right now looks to be overnight Thursday into Friday.

Ian is headed to Florida.

