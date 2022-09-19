Our last chance of rain is today before a summer sizzle takes over

Temps climb to near 100 degrees at the end of the week

Today’s Forecast:

We have one more chance of rain today before a ridge of high pressure takes over our weather. Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon with a 20% chance of storms. Like this weekend, if you get rain, these cells will be strong bringing lightning and heavy downpours.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The official start of Fall is Thursday but it will feel like summer with temperatures climbing to the upper-90s Wednesday through Friday. We’ll be challenging record highs these days. Temperatures lower next week.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Fiona crippled Puerto Rico Sunday bringing 30″ of rain in some spots. Monday morning the eye of Fiona is on top of the Dominican Republic. The storm is expected to become a major category 3 hurricane as it nears Bermuda.

Hurricane warnings for the DR and Turks and Caicos Islands (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Expected to become a major hurricane (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is one other tropical wave in the Atlantic but it only has a very low chance to become Gaston while having no impact to land. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on this system and others that form in the tropics.