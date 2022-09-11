Spectacular weather for the weekend!

Great day for a season opener tailgate! 70s and 80s ahead of a noon kick off between the Texans and Colts

Today’s Forecast:

Another stellar day is on tap for Today! We’ll start off in the low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun and highs on the warm side, in the low to mid 90s. The dry air that is place will keep the humidity in check for most of the day. If you’re heading to NRG for the Texans season opener, no problems with setting up the tailgate! There is a slight rain chance for the afternoon but those heading to the Astros game will bask in the air conditioning of Minute Maid Park.

Another Air Quality Alert for an otherwise nice mostly dry Sunday! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Astros fans will see warm temps this afternoon with a slight chance of rain while their inside the air conditioned Minute Maid Park. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

We’ll get a dry north/northeast wind that will bring a dry feeling today with mostly sunny skies. Humidity conitnues to be lower for the first time in several months. What a treat! Rain chances will be minor and not looking to move back into the forecast until next weekend.

Mostly dry and warm week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Earl, which was a Category 3 hurricane at one time has weakened considerably and is not just a remanant low. There is only one tropical wave near Africa that could also become our next named storm. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

