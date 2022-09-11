Spectacular weather for the weekend!

Today’s Forecast:
Another stellar day is on tap for Today! We’ll start off in the low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun and highs on the warm side, in the low to mid 90s. The dry air that is place will keep the humidity in check for most of the day. If you’re heading to NRG for the Texans season opener, no problems with setting up the tailgate! There is a slight rain chance for the afternoon but those heading to the Astros game will bask in the air conditioning of Minute Maid Park.
10-day forecast:
We’ll get a dry north/northeast wind that will bring a dry feeling today with mostly sunny skies. Humidity conitnues to be lower for the first time in several months. What a treat! Rain chances will be minor and not looking to move back into the forecast until next weekend.
Tracking the tropics:
Hurricane Earl, which was a Category 3 hurricane at one time has weakened considerably and is not just a remanant low. There is only one tropical wave near Africa that could also become our next named storm. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.