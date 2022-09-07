Low street flood threat today

Wednesday’s Forecast:

We’re tracking a front this Wednesday that will bring a broken line of thunderstorms late this afternoon. The timing of the storm’s arrival is between 2:00-9:00 PM. There is a low street flooding threat as the storms move through. 1-2″ of rain call fall in a short amount of time. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s before the storms arrive.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms

All of southeast Texas has a low street flood risk this afternoon

10-day forecast:

After the rain moves out Thursday, we’ll get a dry north/northeast wind that will make for a dry and mostly sunny weekend. Humidity will be lower for the first time in several months.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

Danielle will weaken the next few days. Hurricane Earl will intensify into our first major hurricane of the season. There are two tropical waves near Africa that could also become our next named storms. Fiona is the next name. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Two hurricanes and two tropical waves that could become storms in the next several days