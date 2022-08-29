Heavy rain expected the next two days

Monday’s forecast:
We are waking up to scattered showers this Monday morning. More and heavier rain is expected later today. Most of SE Texas has a moderate flood threat with street flooding the potential issue.
Rain totals this Monday:
Most of us that get rain will see about a half an inch fall. However, 3″-6″ is possible so please be weather aware today, and don’t drive through flooded streets that you don’t know how deep the water is. The rain today and tomorrow is coming from an area of high atmospheric moisture. Like a sponge, this can get squeezed out and drop heavy downpours.
10-day forecast:
The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through Wednesday of next week.
Tracking the tropics:
The National Hurricane Center is watching four tropical waves that have low to high chances for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to stay well south of us. The red area will become Danielle. This is also not expected to affect us. You can see the placement in the model comparison below. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.