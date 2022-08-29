Heavy rain expected the next two days

Monday’s forecast:

We are waking up to scattered showers this Monday morning. More and heavier rain is expected later today. Most of SE Texas has a moderate flood threat with street flooding the potential issue.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s with an 80% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rain totals this Monday:

Most of us that get rain will see about a half an inch fall. However, 3″-6″ is possible so please be weather aware today, and don’t drive through flooded streets that you don’t know how deep the water is. The rain today and tomorrow is coming from an area of high atmospheric moisture. Like a sponge, this can get squeezed out and drop heavy downpours.

Less rain west, 3-6" possible for a few of us (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low pressure with a high moisture content can bring heavy rain today and tomorrow (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Another round of heavy rain is expected Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The benefit of having a weather pattern like this is it keeps temperatures in check. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and lower 90s through Wednesday of next week.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching four tropical waves that have low to high chances for development over the next five days. One is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and expected to stay well south of us. The red area will become Danielle. This is also not expected to affect us. You can see the placement in the model comparison below. Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App for updates on these systems and others that will form in the tropics.

Tracking four tropical waves (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)