Triple digits are back today

Tuesday’s Forecast:

High pressure is back and bringing the 100 degree temperatures to Houston. Due to the sunshine and light winds, the National Weather Service has issued an ozone action day with the air quality index expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Rain returns Thursday:

We’re tracking a front that will get close to SE Texas Thursday. As it stalls north of us, it will provide the lift to bring rounds of rain through the weekend. This is another good weather pattern for us helping us put a dent in our ongoing drought.

10-day forecast:

After the 100 degree temperature Wednesday, temperatures lower slightly and settle into the mid-90s next week.

Tracking the tropics:

We are watching an area of storms in the Caribbean that has a 20% chance of development in the next five days. Depending how this tracks in the Bay of Campeche we could get more heavy rain in South Texas. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

