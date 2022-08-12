Low pressure in the Gulf brings rain today & tomorrow

Friday forecast:
We are waking up to a few showers scattered around SE Texas. We’ll get more rain off and on throughout the day. The flood threat is isolated to our coastal counties.
Our weekend forecast:
The area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring more rain Saturday before making land in South Texas Sunday. There is another flood threat to start our weekend. However, the rain in the Gulf is battling dry air from high pressure to our northwest. The line separating the rain and dry air is lined along the 59 freeway. That’s why you don’t see a flood threat for our northwestern areas. The low is on land Sunday and we return to a hit and miss storm pattern with temperatures heating up.
Tracking the tropics:
Frank was talking about this low yesterday. The National Hurricane Center has now given this a 10% chance of becoming a tropical system before it makes land in south Texas Saturday/Sunday. Our rain today & this weekend comes from this low. Make sure you’re the first to know if this become a tropical depression or storm by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.
10-day forecast:
We start next week in a drier and hotter weather pattern. The hope is at the end of the week a front may bring more much need rain to SE Texas.