One more hot day with hit & miss storms

Tuesday’s Forecast:
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with temperatures in the upper 90s in Houston with a few sea breeze storms.
Weather pattern change starts Wednesday:
A front in north Texas slowly moves south tomorrow. This will enhance rain chances in SE Texas trough Friday and bring a 60% chance of widespread through end of the week.
Tracking the tropics:
The Tropics are starting to wake up. An area of storms in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance to become our next named storm. Danielle is the next name up. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.
10-day forecast:
Rain chances climb and temperatures lower through Friday. A front brings a chance of rain through Saturday.
Thursday night Forecasting Change:
Tune in Thursday night at 7pm on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ for “Forecasting Change.” This is an hour long program updating our hurricane season and the ongoing drought in Texas. We’ll also answer your questions live on any topic. Join us!