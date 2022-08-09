One more hot day with hit & miss storms

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with temperatures in the upper 90s in Houston with a few sea breeze storms.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s in Houston with a 30% chance of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Weather pattern change starts Wednesday:

A front in north Texas slowly moves south tomorrow. This will enhance rain chances in SE Texas trough Friday and bring a 60% chance of widespread through end of the week.

Widespread rain possible at the end of the week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The Tropics are starting to wake up. An area of storms in the eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance to become our next named storm. Danielle is the next name up. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

A 40% chance of Danielle forming at the end of the week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Rain chances climb and temperatures lower through Friday. A front brings a chance of rain through Saturday.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday night Forecasting Change:

Tune in Thursday night at 7pm on KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ for “Forecasting Change.” This is an hour long program updating our hurricane season and the ongoing drought in Texas. We’ll also answer your questions live on any topic. Join us!

