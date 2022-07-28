More storms through the start of the weekend

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT:

Showers dropping 1-2″ of rain have produced minor flooding for low lying areas:

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s with a 40% chance of rain this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tonight’s Forecast:

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Thursday. Most of the rain will be bone after sunset so expect a mostly dry Thursday evening with lows in the upper 70s.

It's going to be a warm evening. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday is going to be a TOASTY one! If you don’t win mega-millions and you don’t see any rainfall, expect the afternoon highs to reach the triple digit range. Drink plenty of water and make sure your kid and pets take cool breaks with plenty of water.

It's July! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan Dust this weekend:

Our next plume of Saharan dust from Africa arrives this weekend. It will lower air quality and bring back a hazy sky. If the dust is thick enough it will prevent storms from forming. The day this is possible is Sunday.

A dusty sky Saturday and Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Finally a normal temperature yesterday:

It has been a HOT July! Temperatures have been above average all but two days this month. Yesterday’s high of 95 was one of those days.

An average 95 degrees Wednesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Despite failing to reach 100 degrees the past six days, Houston is still on track to set the hottest July on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.

Ad

Records go back to May 1, 1889 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Can we make it to second place? So far this July we’ve recorded thirteen 100-degree days. If we get get one more we’ll tie 1998. Our best chance to do this is Sunday.

We may beat the record for most 100s in July. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

While temperatures are still above average, I don’t have any triple digit temperatures in this 10-day forecast. The biggest reason is we no longer have a dome of high pressure brining unrelenting heat. We also have a chance of rain every afternoon through Saturday.

It's going to be hot! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.