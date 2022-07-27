Heat & more afternoon storms

Wednesday’s Forecast:
We’re starting the day with coastal showers and we have a 30% chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s with a light south breeze.
Record-setting hot July:
It has been a HOT July! Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ degrees for all but five days this month.
Despite failing to reach 100 degrees the past five days, Houston is still on track to set the hottest July on record. Records go back to May 1, 1889.
Can we make it to second place? So far this July we’ve recorded thirteen 100-degree days. If we get get one more we’ll tie 1998.
10-day Forecast:
While temperatures are still above average, I don’t have any triple digit temperatures in this 10-day forecast. The biggest reason is we no longer have a dome of high pressure brining unrelenting heat. We also have a chance of rain every afternoon through this weekend.
Tracking The Topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.