Intense heat again Thursday

Conditions are going to be HOT the next few days. Stay hydrated!

Thursday’s Forecast:

It will be another incredibly hot day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the triple digits. With the humidity it will feel between 104-110°. Make sure you are careful in the afternoon heat as it will be relentless all day.

High temperatures will be in the triple digits again Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record-setting hot July:

We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston, which would extend to records all the way back to 1889! Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston. The other thing to watch is how many 100 degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100 degree days. So far we’ve are at 10, putting us in third place behind 1980 and 1998.

Records have been kept since 1889 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ten so far this month with 13 days to go (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Super Dome of High Pressure Dominating This Week:

The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of triple digit temperatures to SE Texas two weeks ago is back. This mid-level dome is not a typical high pressure area. This high pressure sinks the air, that sinking air compresses. Compressed air is a hot air. This kind of pattern is a lot more about physics than meteorology but it all translates to dangerous heat.

This mid-level high sinks the air bringing oppressive heat (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The numbers speak for themselves. There is no major relief in sight until next week when the hot high pressure finally gives some way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Plenty of heat continues into the weekend

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.