Excessive heat warnings issued for SE Texas Again Wednesday

Wednesday’s Forecast:

It will be another incredibly hot day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in place for SE Texas until 8PM Wednesday with high temperatures reaching 99 to 103 degrees and heat index values up to 109 degrees. An excessive heat warning has been issued for our NW counties Wednesday for air temperatures up to 106 degrees. Stay cool and be safe in this dangerous heat.

More areas are under heat advisories through 8pm tonight

High temperatures on Wednesday will be HOT! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A Red Flag Warning goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for our northern counties today. These urgent warnings are given when the weather conditions are hot, dry and breezy enough, that if a fire starts, it can spread rapidly.

Wildfire conditions continue to stay very unstable today

Record setting hot July:

We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston. Our records go back to 1889. Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston. The other thing to watch is how many 100 degree days we have this month. 1980 set the record with 18 100 degree days. So far we’ve are at 10, putting us in third place behind 1980 and 1998.

Ad

Records have been kept since 1889 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ten so far this month with 13 days to go (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dreaded dome of high pressure is back:

The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of triple digit temperatures to SE Texas two weeks ago is back. This mid-level dome is not a typical high pressure area. This high pressure sinks the air, that sinking air compresses. Compressed air is a hot air. This kind of pattern is a lot more about physics than meteorology but it all translates to dangerous heat.

This mid-level high sinks the air bringing oppressive heat (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The numbers speak for themselves. There is no major relief in sight until next week when the hot high pressure finally gives some way to afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Still blazing hot through the weekend

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.