Hotter drier weather is headed our way

Sunday’s Forecast:

We’ll have another day with temperatures in the upper-90s and our rain chances go down to less than 10%. It will feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Enjoy the day because the oppressive heat arrives Tuesday. Saharan dust is back too through Monday. It will bring a hazy sky and a reduced air quality.

Heading close to 100 degrees again today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan dust is an issue for today (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Blazing Hot July:

We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston. Our records go back to 1889. Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston.

July is on the way to being the hottest month on record! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Opressive heat back Tuesday:

The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of unrelenting heat to SE Texas is back Tuesday. We’ll get more triple digit heat with a heat index climbing to 108-110 degrees. Heat warnings be issued.

Heat warnings will most likely be issued starting Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

I don’t have anything below 98 degrees for the next 10-days. I also don’t have rain in the forecast. I could put up a 10% chance on a day or two, but for the most part it is simply going to be hot and dry.

Ad

Hot, Humid and hazy week ahead with 100 degree temperatures the norm! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.