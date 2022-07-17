Hotter drier weather is headed our way

Sunday’s Forecast:
We’ll have another day with temperatures in the upper-90s and our rain chances go down to less than 10%. It will feel like 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon. Enjoy the day because the oppressive heat arrives Tuesday. Saharan dust is back too through Monday. It will bring a hazy sky and a reduced air quality.
Blazing Hot July:
We are on track to set the hottest July on record in Houston. Our records go back to 1889. Temperatures have been in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but three days this month. We also set the record for the hottest June in Houston.
Opressive heat back Tuesday:
The dome of high pressure that brought seven straight days of unrelenting heat to SE Texas is back Tuesday. We’ll get more triple digit heat with a heat index climbing to 108-110 degrees. Heat warnings be issued.
10-day Forecast:
I don’t have anything below 98 degrees for the next 10-days. I also don’t have rain in the forecast. I could put up a 10% chance on a day or two, but for the most part it is simply going to be hot and dry.
Tracking The Topics:
No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.