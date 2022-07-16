July weather continues today

Today’s Forecast:

Today we’ll see about a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 90s in areas where the storms do not occur.

Normal lows this morning with hotter than normal with showers this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Blazing Hot July:

If you feel like we’ve been way hotter than we should be for the month of July so far, you would be right. Temperatures have been soaring in the upper 90s to 100+ for all but one day this month. Half way through the month we are on pace to be the hottest July on record. This after being the hottest June since records have been kept since 1889. The graphics below show the highs and their averages while the other shows the average temp of the day which is a combination of the lows and the highs.

Hotter than normal July continues (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We are on pace to be the hottest July on record (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

As you can see, besides tomorrow, we don’t get much of a break from this unrelenting heat. Although the temperatures will be slightly lower, humidity will be high creating uncomfortable feels like temperatures. And we are back in the triple digits Wednesday.

100 degree temperatures on the way back for next week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Topics:

No tropical development is expected in the Atlantic in the next week. A plume of dust from Africa will move in to Texas weekend. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of our hurricane season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad