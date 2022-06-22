Heating up into the weekend!

Temperatures will be sizzling hot the next few days!

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the south wind at 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday is going to be toasty! The morning will start out in the upper 70s to the lower 80s and we’ll quickly climb into the upper 90s! Many spots will hit 100, but some will see showers! There’s a 20% chance to see an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Triple digits four days in a row:

As high pressure builds in, temperatures soar back to 100 degrees. We’ll challenge record highs. The air will be slightly less humid so for now, heat warnings are not expected. If that changes, we will let you know immediately.

10-day Forecast:

Sea breeze storms possible tomorrow. Triple digits through Sunday with record highs possible. The hope is next week a cold front may bring beneficial rain and lower temperatures slightly starting Monday.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a 0% chance for tropical development the next five days. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

