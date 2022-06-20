Triple digit temps expected in the week ahead

Intense heat is likely for the rest of the week

100-degree Days Continue This Week!

Monday started off a crazy warm stretch of weather this week with 102 at Bush Airport, 101 at Hobby, 97 in Galveston! All three are records for Monday and we’re likely going to see highs in the triple digits each day this week!

Temperatures will continue to hit triple digits most of this week!

Next Three Days Forecast:

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to near 100, feeling more like 101-106 with the humid air in place. There is a good chance that we could see triple digits for most of the week, stay safe!

Intense heat is likely for the rest of the week

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a 0% chance now that we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has downgraded the cluster of storms that once looked like they could develop over water. The forecast now is for them to stay over land as they move inland. As a result the forecast as of now is there is zero chance of development in the next 48 hours into a named storm. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

Ad

Storms are around but no tropical development expected soon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

High pressure builds in strength this weekend giving us another chance to to reach 100 degrees for multiple days this week. Heat warnings may be issued if we can reach 103 or higher by the weekend forecast.