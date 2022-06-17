100s return this weekend!

Today’s Forecast:

It’s a warm and muggy start to what will be a hot and hazy day. This afternoon we climb to the upper 90s again, but we won’t have much of a breeze. South winds will be nearly still, barely reaching 5mph. We also have a small, 20% chance of rain late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a 10% chance we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will not be a threat to SE Texas. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

There is a low chance for probability for tropical development over the next five days. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

An afternoon shower or brief thunderstorm is possible today. High pressure builds in strength this weekend giving us another chance to to reach 100 degrees. Heat warnings may be issued.

