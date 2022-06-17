81º

100s return this weekend!

Heat warnings may be issued this weekend

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s to 100 degrees! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

It’s a warm and muggy start to what will be a hot and hazy day. This afternoon we climb to the upper 90s again, but we won’t have much of a breeze. South winds will be nearly still, barely reaching 5mph. We also have a small, 20% chance of rain late this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach the mid-90s. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a 10% chance we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will not be a threat to SE Texas. Make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season by getting our Hurricane Tracker App.

There is a low chance for probability for tropical development over the next five days. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

An afternoon shower or brief thunderstorm is possible today. High pressure builds in strength this weekend giving us another chance to to reach 100 degrees. Heat warnings may be issued.

It's sizzling hot this week! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

