Temperatures soar to the upper 90s today and beyond

Morning Records:

Unofficially we set record warm low temperatures this Tuesday. Temperatures did not get into the 70s!

Houston 81 degrees, Galveston 84 degrees this Tuesday morning

Tuesday’s forecast:

Temperatures climb to the upper-90s with a heat index between 100 to 104 degrees. While no heat warnings are in place, don’t let your guard down, keep up with your heat precautions.

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon

Tracking the tropics:

There is a 40% chance we could see a tropical system develop over the next five days in the southwest Caribbean Sea. The NHC has indicated a 20% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. It will not be a threat to SE Texas, so no need to worry, but make sure you’re prepared for the rest of the season! Make sure you have our Hurricane Tracker App to keep you updated during the season.

Bonnie could form this week

10-day forecast:

Two low pressure disturbances give us a 20%-30% chance of getting a shower or brief thunderstorm Friday and Saturday. Any rain that we get will help us cool down briefly and provide a little relief for the growing drought.

