Hot and humid this Memorial Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Today is going to be the perfect pool day! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s! Make sure you slather on the sunscreen if you’re headed to the water because the heat index will be very high!

Another hot day is expected on Sunday

Tonight’s Forecast:

This evening warm and humid conditions will continue with lows in the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions from the south.

It's going to be a warm and muggy evening. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Memorial Day Forecast:

Expect Memorial Day to be a near carbon copy of Sunday with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s and warming up into the mid 90s.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s Monday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Our next small chance of rain is Tuesday. Next week morning and afternoon temperatures are fairly consistent. June 1st is Wednesday, the start of hurricane season. Right on cue, we will be watching the leftovers of Tropical Storm AGATHA off the coast of Mexico try to move into the southern Gulf. It is going to be a busy season. Here is Frank’s take on this upcoming hurricane season.

Ad

Hot weather continues with a slight chance to see rain mid-week

Tropics:

Tropical Storm AGATHA continues to churn just off the coast of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific. She is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before smashing into the coast of Mexico early next week.

Agatha continues to slowly move towards the Mexican coastline

The National Hurricane Center has marked a region in the Bay of Campeche for tropical development. Currently there is a 20% chance of formation in the next 5 days from some of the leftovers of Agatha mid-week next week. While it does not appear to be a threat to Texas or most of the western Gulf, we’ll continue to monitor going forward.