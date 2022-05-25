Severe thunderstorm watch in place through 5 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place through 5AM. The main threat is damaging winds.

Storms this morning:

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms are quickly pushing through SE Texas to the east at 25mph. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place through 5 a.m., extending to the coast. The primary threat has been damaging wind gusts up to 60mph. This system is also bringing frequent lightning strikes with heavy downpours. Storms will come in fast with strong to damaging winds of 40mph+ along with heavy rain along the line.

Storms will continue to pound across the coast by sunrise

Rainfall Totals:

The cold front will come with heavy rain arriving Wednesday morning. Most of us will get a range of 1-2″ but some isolated spots could see higher amounts and those areas could get street flooding. However, we’re not anticipating widespread flooding potential because of the speed of the cold front coming through.

Between 1-2" of rain is possible as the cold front comes through

Wednesday Afternoon:

The line of storms will move off the coast before sunrise, but showers and an isolated thunderstorm may linger through the midday hours. Expect cloudy conditions this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and a breeze from the NE.

Temperatures will be cool in the 70s this afternoon. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be warming into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon with a breeze from the NW.

Temperatures will warm to nearly 90 Thursday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The rest of the week will be sunny and warm with highs reaching the 90s by the weekend. Dry weather is expected this Memorial Day weekend but it will be hot and humid. Our next chance of showers arrives Tuesday of next week.