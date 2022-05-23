More rain on the way

Monday’s forecast:
Today is dry and warm with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s. Winds are light, east 5-10 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast:
Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday morning. Similar to early Sunday, the rain will be heavy. Street flooding possible with rain amounts ranging from 1-5″. Be careful on the morning drive starting at 8am.
Wednesday’s Forecast:
More rain is expected Wednesday. There may be enough energy with the storms to create severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are possible as our next round of storms moves in.
10-day Forecast:
All of the rain will move out early Thursday morning. Dry weather is expected this Memorial Day weekend but it will be hot and humid. Our next chance of showers arrives Tuesday of next week.