More rain on the way

Monday’s forecast:

Today is dry and warm with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s. Winds are light, east 5-10 mph.

Temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s forecast:

Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday morning. Similar to early Sunday, the rain will be heavy. Street flooding possible with rain amounts ranging from 1-5″. Be careful on the morning drive starting at 8am.

We have a moderate threat of flooding Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s Forecast:

More rain is expected Wednesday. There may be enough energy with the storms to create severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are possible as our next round of storms moves in.

On a scale of 1 to 5, most of SE Texas is at a 2. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rain is possible with a few cities getting 5" of rain (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

All of the rain will move out early Thursday morning. Dry weather is expected this Memorial Day weekend but it will be hot and humid. Our next chance of showers arrives Tuesday of next week.