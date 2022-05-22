From record highs to 80s and rain

Stormy and cooler to kick off the new week!

Tonight’s forecast:

The cold front should slowly work its way across the area tonight, expect to hear some noisy thunderstorms overnight with a chance for some isolated heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds ahead of the storms. Storms will move through from 11pm to 9am along the coast.

Stormy from the early hours of Sunday

Sunday Morning:

Be prepared to adjust your plans over the next few days. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday morning with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. Once the rain starts, it may stay with us through next week.

A stormy start to Sunday morning

Highs will be cooler with the rain and clouds expected as well as a second round of rain with the cold front stalling along the coast all day Sunday.

A stormy day for some through much of the day

This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought. We’ll see a few storm systems and cold fronts that will swing across the area. The good news is we’ll see some much needed rainfall and cooler afternoons in the 80s!

Rainfall totals this week:

Much needed rain is coming this week!

10-day Forecast:

A cold front will sweep into the region bringing rain chances Sunday and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s starting Sunday and lasting through next week! Add that to some much needed rain chances and yes, the roads are always tricky when it rains around Houston, but we’ll take what we can get!

