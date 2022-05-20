From record highs to 80s and rain

The rain returns on Sunday and will linger through next week! Highs will be in the 80s.

Today’s Forecast:

We have another day of potentially record setting heat. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-90s.

Temperature tumble with rain this weekend:

Our next cold front we’re tracking will affect southeast Texas this weekend. This front looks strong enough to bring some soaking rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. With our worsening drought we need all we can get. The chance of rain Saturday is 20% and 60% Sunday.

Rain likely Sunday

Our weekend:

Be prepared to adjust your plans this weekend. Widespread soaking showers are likely Sunday with rain amounts ranging from .10″-1.00″. And once the rain starts it may stay with us through next week. This upcoming weather pattern change can make a big dent in our statewide drought.

A front may bring widespread rain for the start of next week

A range of .10"-1.00" of rain expected Sunday

Adding Monday & Tuesday’s rain:

Areas that desperately need rain could receive 3+ inches of rain

10-day Forecast:

Friday and Saturday will be hot with highs in the mid-90s, but changes come for Sunday! A cold front will sweep through the region bringing rain chances Sunday and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s starting Sunday and lasting through next week!

