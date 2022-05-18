It’s hot with humidity climbing

Temperatures will top out in the 90s the next few days!

Wednesday’s forecast:

Plenty of summer heat is expected today. Temperatures climb to the mid-90s. Humidity levels start increasing too, so it will feel hotter as we head toward the weekend.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Weekend rain possible:

Our next cold front we’re tracking will affect southeast Texas this weekend. This front looks strong enough to bring some soaking rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. With our worsening drought we need all we can get. The chance of rain Saturday is 20% and 40% Sunday.

40% chance of rain Sunday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here is a general idea how much rain will fall this weekend (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Temperatures will finally fall to average at the start of next week. We could see additional rain through Tuesday.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking The Tropics:

We were waiting for this to happen. The American model now looks believable. The past three days the model had spun up a strong hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. Today you can see there isn’t much more than an area of rain headed toward Mexico. This won’t be the last time this hurricane season the American model will do this.