A hot start to our work week

More heat is on tap today with record highs possible. Houston once again climbs into the mid 90s with a light southwest wind.

Changes at the end of the week:

Our next cold front we’re tracking may affect southeast Texas late Friday into the weekend. Right now, I have a 20%-30% chance of getting some soaking rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. With our worsening drought we need all we can get. We’ll keep you posted on how this forecast evolves.

10-day Forecast:

Temperatures may finally fall to average at the start of next week. Rain chances range from 20%-30%.

Beyond the 10-day:

We are now at the time of year where the long-range models often hint of our next hurricane. The American model is notorious for creating strong storms that usually disappear as we get closer to the date. Here is the forecast for Thursday May 26th. Notice the stark contrast from the European model to the GFS (American.) Most likely the American forecast will not play out this way but we are always tracking the tropics.

