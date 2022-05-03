Back in the 90s this afternoon

On a scale of 1 to 5, we are at a 1 and 2 in SE Texas

Tuesday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – Temperatures continue to climb, and we should reach 90 degrees this afternoon. This will be our second 90-degree temperature of the year. It’s also still breezy with south winds 10-15mph. Our chance of rain today is 20%.

Small chance of storms late this morning and this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

An early summer feel:

The 90s we’re getting resemble a late May, early June forecast. And the mid-90s that are expected this weekend match what we would get in July. No relief is in sight.

The average temperatures at the start of May are in the mid-80s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Severe weather threat Thursday:

It does not look like this cold front will move through SE Texas, but it may bring widespread heavy rain late Thursday into early Friday. The air is humid and unstable, so any storms that form could turn severe quickly. And heavy rain is possible too. Rain amounts range from .25″-3.5″ through noon Friday.

Rain amounts range from a .25" to 3.5" (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

This entire forecast will feel like summer. Mornings in the 70s, afternoons mostly in the 90s. Our Mother’s Day weekend looks dry but hot!