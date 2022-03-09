🔒 Daylight saving time starts this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Daylight saving time starts this weekend. We officially “spring forward” Sunday morning at 2 a.m., so make sure you set your clocks forward an hour before you head to bed on Saturday evening.

Although losing an hour of sleep and having our shortest weekend of the year is not favorable, it does give us more daylight in the summer. Sunset will be an hour later on Sunday, setting at 7:28 p.m., and sunrise will come an hour later at 7:33 a.m..

Sunday also marks one week before the official start to astronomical Spring which begins on March 20th.This is when the Vernal Equinox takes place and most places around the globe receive 12 hours of sunlight.

We will be on Daylight Saving Time from this Sunday through Sunday November 6th when we “fall back” and get that hour of sleep back.