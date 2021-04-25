Humidity ready to return on this sunny Sunday

Air quality expected to deteriorate this afternoon (KPRC)

The good news is that we’ll see plenty of sunshine today. The bad news that goes with that is that in what will otherwise be a stellar Sunday, the air quality is expected to be less than stellar with higher levels of ozone expected today for the Galveston, Brazoria and Harris County areas.

Warmer than normal temps expected today (KPRC)

With drier air in place, the temperatures will warm up quickly into the afternoon to the mid 80s. The evening temperatures will settle into the very comfortable upper 60s. We’ll see more clouds working into the picture later tonight and into the start of the week.

Warmer than normal week ahead (KPRC)

The week will be warmer than the normal high i the low 80s with slight chances of rain as we head into the middle and end of the week. A front on Wednesday will likely drop temperatures a bit toward the end of the week but computer models are in disagreement about what that front will do so stay tuned! At any rate, severe weather at this time is not expected.

