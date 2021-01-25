The Polar Vortex Comes Closer This Week!

Houston, TX – I’ve talked about the Polar Vortex before and this week the U.S. will see it in action, especially the Eastern United States. We have a weak front coming through today but will see colder temperatures move our way Wednesday Night as a Dry Cold Front transits the area. By Thursday, the set up between High Pressure and Low pressure barrels that cold Canadian air into the U.S.:

Synoptic Map Thursday

I’ve highlighted in yellow above where the coldest air will dip and you can see that by Saturday morning it’s bundle up time!

Lows Saturday morning

Single digit temperatures to Boston with freezing numbers to South Carolina.

Lows Saturday morning

What About Our Cold?

We miss this one, which is a blessing or not depending on how you like cold weather. You can see above that while we get some of the coldest temps we’ve had in a while, we’re nowhere near freezing.

Here’s our 10 Day forecast as of Monday morning:

A dry Wednesday front cools us down a bit

You can see, our weather all looks pretty manageable. Next Tuesday’s Groundhog Day Forecast promises he’ll see his shadow, so six more weeks of winter! Maybe we’ll get a really cold shot in February!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!