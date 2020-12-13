Houston-area forecast: Stormy Sunday ahead

We’re in for a stormy Sunday as a front pushes through today. Strongest storms are expected to be to our northeast where the colder air is also helping to create Winter storm warnings for Oklahoma as the system moves toward the Southeast United States. The Houston region can expect to receive a half an inch to as much as 2 inches in some areas.

Rain today will move aside for cooler (KPRC)

The chances will increase through the day with the highest chances during the late morning and early afternoon. The warm front moving north will help trigger many of the storms. Cooler air quickly pushes in behind the front to send our temperatures into the mid 50s by 8pm and to the upper 30s and low 40s by Monday morning in the outlying areas.

Warmer than normal but rainy too! (KPRC)

After today the next biggest rain chance will come on Saturday as our temperatures will trend cooler than the seasonal norms.