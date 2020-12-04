Eyes to the Skies this month!

Houston, TX – Clear skies and a dark moon will bring in some spectacular sky viewing this month which really can be seen as early as now. The Geminid meteor shower can be one of the best with as many as 150 meteors per hour, peaking the middle of the month (Dec 13-14th are the most active nights), but you might catch one or two even now. After midnight, when the sky is clear just look up, although here’s a sky map:

The Geminids are seen coming from the constellation Gemini

Like I said, just look up! And during the 13-14th, there will be no moon to hamper viewing. Right now skies look to be clear for our area and the northern hemisphere will enjoy the best show! Here’s more from Earthysky.

The Christmas Star

Also, December 21st an amazing conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter occurs. In simple terms, they’ll be really close together so they almost look like one weird planet! This happens the same day as the winter solstice as a matter of fact and hasn’t been seen so dramatically since the middle ages!

You can follow the two planets each night before the 21st as they get closer and closer together. Here’s a guide form EarthSky:

Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter

Forbes magazine explains more about this conjunction function right here!

And don’t forget the skies on December 24th!

What's that?

Rumor has it a sleigh will be zipping around!

Frank

