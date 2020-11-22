Thanksgiving week weather forecast: What to expect during the week ahead

Beautiful Sunday sunrise (Galveston.com)

What a difference a day makes! With drier air filtering in to the region from the northeast, fog was not an issue this morning. Saturday’s dense fog advisory was replaced by a beautiful start to what will be another warmer than normal day.

Warmer than normal high temperatures expected once again (KPRC)

Depending on your preferences, we are either continuing to luck out with unseasonably warm Fall weather or we’re being cheated out of welcomed cooler weather for the holidays. The normal high for this date of the year is 70 degrees. You can see our expected highs throughout the region will be quite a bit higher than that for Sunday.

Cooler air is on the way next weekend (KPRC)

The front on Friday into Saturday will be our third front of the week and the first to usher in a big drop in temperatures after it passes. The timing for next weekend’s rain is not set in stone because computer models are not in total agreement but we will have our best chances for rain during that Friday-Saturday period. The region needs it as we are three inches behind normal rainfall for November and 8-10 inches behind for the year.

Warmer than normal for most of the ten day forecast (KPRC)

We will continue to stay warmer than normal through Thanksgiving and Black Friday before our temperatures settle into a Fall-like pattern as we officially end Hurricane season next Monday. You will note that Thanksgiving looks to be one of the better days next week. The rain chances will start late Thanksgiving night.