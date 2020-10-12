Finally, A Fantastic Friday Front!

Houston, TX – After tying records yesterday with 94°, we’re in for a minor cool down tonight and a big one the end of the week! You won’t see much out of this front tonight--slightly drier air and a drop into the 60s for lows and 80s for highs tomorrow.

Tonight's front

We’ll stay on the sunny side this week (perfect Wednesday weather for my 10th Annual Legacy Golf classic!) and just as we begin to warm to near 90° on Thursday, a really nice cold front arrives by Friday morning! This one might bring a splash of rain, but will clear quickly leaving us with that perfect fall cool down for a beautiful Friday Football evening!

Friday's Cold Front

Highs Friday only top out in the low 70s and check out the forecast for lows Saturday morning:

Saturday morning temps

Yep, 50s is a sure bet, but don’t be shocked if a few 40s show up!

So, is our Hurricane Season over?

Probably, yes, for us. As I’ve blogged before, Hurricane Jerry is the latest to ever hit the Texas coast on October 15, 1989 and with these fronts on the move we should be home free. Statistics are on our side and so is the meteorology this week. The American model does have the jewel below showing up the end of NEXT week heading from the Caribbean to Florida, which is too far out to be a reliable forecast, but it’s a reminder that the season is still with us (and you’ll recall that 2012′s Hurricane Sandy struck just before Halloween).

A 'model'-cane two weeks out

Bottom line: don’t worry about the tropics for now, just enjoy the fronts that are on the way!

Frank

