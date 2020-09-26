Saturday forecast: Near perfect weekend weather

After a comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the 60s, we’ll see a sunny warm up this afternoon into the mid to upper 80s.
Our first big payoff of the Fall will come after a front pushes through on Monday. We’ll see about a 20-30% rain chance with that frontal passage with cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with some areas reaching into the 50s. Highs through this period will be hover around the low 80s.
The other good news is the the activity in the Tropics is quiet for now with no active storms and non expected in the next several days. The hurricane season is NOT over however and there will be more activity before the end of November. We of course will give you a heads up when anything materializes.
For now, let’s enjoy the next ten days which will see some 50s for morning temperatures along with plenty of sunshine along the way. Only slight rain chances are expected.