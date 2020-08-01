Houston forecast: Stormy start to the weekend

A beautiful sight off the coast of Galveston this morning as storms moved south.

Saturday morning heavy rain (KPRC)

As of 6am several pockets of heavy rain were dropping as much as an inch per 30 minutes which prompted a couple of areal flood advisories and a flash flood warning in an area including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Waller and Washington Counties. All of it gradually moving toward the coast along with the frontal boundary.

Showers associated with frontal boundary will be around through the day. (KPRC)

The futurecast for this afternoon shows showers still around with most of the activity located along the coastal counties as the boundary goes stationary.

Rain chances go down through the day but stick around. (KPRC)

As the rain decreases into the early afternoon hours the temperatures should rebound and head into the low to mid 90s. Where rain occurs the temps will be a bit cooler.

Rain chances decrease during the week ahead (KPRC)

The week ahead sees the rain chances dropping into the 20% range for any days where there is rain. Highs head back into the mid 90s!