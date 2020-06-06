Weekend forecast: Hotter than normal week ahead

Sensational warm and humid Galveston sunrise (KPRC)

Saturday’s sunrise in Galveston was an early sign of the simmering sunny Saturday ahead. The unofficial low temperature of 81 degrees this morning will tie the record high minimum temperature for Galveston of 81 degrees set in 2008. After not getting below 81 degrees overnight, the high today will be close to 90 degrees on the island.

Outer rain bands of TS Cristobal reaching Louisiana Saturday morning. (KPRC)

Exact Track Radar this morning showed the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal already impacting the Louisiana coast and the northern Gulf. The 10am advisory placed the center of Cristobal about 400 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving to the north at 12mph with sustained wind of 50mph and 60mph gusts. Biggest impact is expected to be heavy rain and flooding in the Louisiana/Mississippi/Alabama region where a maximum of 4-12 inches is possible. The Houston Metro will see about an inch to an inch and a half of rain in the form of mostly afternoon downpours the next three days. Rain chances for the Houston region are between 20-40% with the highest chances Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon.

Hotter than normal temperatures expected next week. (KPRC)

Get ready for toasty temperatures next week as an area of high pressure moves into the region. Our anticipated highs in the 98 degree range Tuesday through Thursday will threaten record highs for this time of the year. High humidity will push our “feels like” temperatures into dangerous territory much of the week.

Record high temperatures are in range next week (KPRC)

After the Cristobal effect through Monday, we head into a dry and hot spell for the rest of the ten day forecast period with only slight rain chances.