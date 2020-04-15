Throwback Website Wednesday to help you Relax!
Houston, TX – Yesterday was Look Up At The Sky Day and it’s an excellent time in our lives to enjoy nature’s beauty. I wrote about The Cloud Appreciation Society a few months ago, but that was when we were all busy and weren’t looking for distractions! I’m not sure you paid attention then! So I’m bringing it back for today’s blog because when you join ($40 a year) you not only get a beautiful cloud pic emailed to you every day, you also get an explanation which can be used for stay-at-home learning. For instance, the cloudscape above came to me today with this explanation:
Snowscape or cloudscape? It’s both. After a rare winter snowfall in Owens Valley, California, US, the Inyo Mountains and Sierra Nevada foothills were carpeted in glittering white. Stephen Ingram (Member 7,328) hiked to an elevation of 1,950 metres (6,397 feet), just above the low-lying clouds, to capture the subtle boundary between the sparkling undulations of snow and those in a sea of Stratus beyond.
Every cloud that arrives in your email has a wonderful bit of learning, like this from Sunday:
This is a de-stressing, cheerful way to start each morning and, as far as I can tell, my email has not been compromised and none of the pictures come with ads. So I highly recommend The Cloud Appreciation Society! Check it out!
BTW, I’m actually off today through Friday to really, really unplug! In a world we once knew, we would have been in Barcelona this week. Alas, we went from Barcelona to All Alona....what a spain in the neck. Oh well, stay healthy and wash those hands!
Frank
