Forecast: Sun is back for Sunday, chance of rain through the week

Showers are possible for two of the three holidays next week (KPRC)

After Saturday’s rain, the week ahead is one of rain chances and warmer temperatures. Slight rain chances are in the forecast for the start of Passover on Wednesday, thunderstorms are in the forecast for Good Friday before we get a break along with sun and normal high temperatures for Easter Sunday,

Saturday's front is washing out off the coast Sunday (KPRC)

What was Saturday’s front will move back north as a warm front during the next 24-48 hours, bringing with it warmer weather and slight rain chances.

Sunday's high temperatures will be close to seasonal norms (KPRC)

In the meantime Sunday’s highs will be eight to ten degrees warmer than Saturday with enough sunshine to make it a pleasant afternoon.

Warmer than normal week ahead beginning with slight rain chances (KPRC)

Look for a mixed bag of rain chances in the week ahead with slight chances in the days leading up to Thursday when the forecast calls for the chance of thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. Computer models are not in agreement about Saturday but there is a chance for rain then as well. As of right now the Easter forecast looks to be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.