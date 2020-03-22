Sunday tries to find some spring warmth again
Warmer temperatures on the way
We’ve needed the rain for awhile and now we’ve got it. Today was the wettest of our weekend days. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with fewer showers around and noticeably warmer with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.
Just when we have one day of cooler weather, it’s over next week, replaced by 90 and near 90 degree temperatures as a high pressure gets close enough to provide the sinking air and southwest wind that tends to be drier and hotter.
The ten day forecast does not look like a typical Spring forecast. It’s much warmer than normal and with less rain than is the norm for our region this time of the year.
