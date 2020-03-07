Get ready to 'spring forward’ for daylight saving time

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight (KPRC)

It’s that time of the year when people either love it or not. Time to spring forward and set the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed. Daylight saving time kicks in Sunday morning at 2am. The good news is that we’ll have more daylight hours to enjoy the nice weather we’re expecting. The bad news is that it will be darker as we wake up. Sunday’s wake up temperatures across Southeast Texas will mostly be in the upper 40s and 50s with the highs warming into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Look for more clouds and warmer temperatures next week (KPRC)

We’ll continue to see breezes from the Gulf the rest of this weekend and for much of the week ahead. What that means is moist air will bring a few showers from time to time next week while our high temperatures will head toward the upper 70′s and low 80s into next weekend.

Much warmer than normal temperatures expected next week (KPRC)

No major fronts or severe weather is expected in the next ten days but we will see much warmer temps and a few sprinkles possible almost every day. Even our low temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above normal in what has to be described as very nice Spring break weather!