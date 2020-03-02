Another Warm March?

Houston, TX – Trail rides and azalea trails always signal changing weather and this year will be no exception. Meteorological spring, as it’s known, began yesterday. For record-keeping, it’s easier to simply have spring as March-April-May. Given that we keep seeing each year and many months setting records for global warmth, I took a look back from 2015 to see how March has shaped up for us the past five years.

The average high and low for the month are 72 and 52 with a little more than 3″ of rain being the normal. Our highs are certainly well above that and it’s interesting to see how many days of the month get to 80F or higher. Rain, on the other hand, seems to be a roll of the dice:

YEAR HIGH LOW #80+ DAYS RAIN

2015 83 30 12 6.34″

2016 87 34 7 3.25″

2017 87 43 15 5.63″

2018 85 44 15 2.97″

2019 87 30 7 .50″

Last year’s March came in extremely dry. Right now, long term forecasts for March are calling for another warmer than normal one and below normal for rain. I can see at least a rain event each week for the next three, starting with Wednesday:

We'll keep a close eye on Wednesday

March has a reputation of coming in like a Lion and out like a Lamb....we are going to get our first bite on Wednesday!

Frank

