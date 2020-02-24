Those Aren’t Worms, It’s Worse!

Houston, TX – That’s my sidewalk in the cover photo and this is my tree....a beautiful Water Oak out front that’s more than a hundred years old!

Our Water Oak

Which means for over a hundred years it has been pollinating every spring and this year it already thinks it’s spring! A century of sneezing!

Ready to rain pollen!

If you look at today’s pollen report it’s definitely Heavy for Tree pollen and Oak is the culprit.

Oak Tree Stands Out

The Weather Channel makes note that Houston tops the country in Pollen Count:

We Win?

But with our warm January and February and our penchant for zillions of Oak Trees, you’d expect that honestly (San Antonio and Austin get the Cedar Issues). So I have no great weather advice because while today’s rain helps “clean” the air, I’m expecting strong Northwest Winds 15-20mph tomorrow and that will blow loose those Oak Tree Catkins and the air will be full of pollen. Then the calmer skies Wednesday and Thursday will allow all that pollen to fall to the ground.

So the best advice is to remember that what is OUTSIDE you do not want INSIDE! Make sure pets are toweled off before coming inside, take off your shoes, shower before bed...common sense advice because that’s often where the pollen can get you. Not to mention that face masks for outside are becoming more the norm these days and those certainly help. I am expecting a long allergy season because it’s already started and will last through April.

Good luck!

Frank

